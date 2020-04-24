Ruth Stricker, founder of The Marsh wellness center in Minnetonka, died April 14 due to complications after a short hospital stay. Funeral arrangements are pending for Stricker, who turned 85 in March.
The Deephaven resident founded The Marsh – a center for balance and fitness in Minnetonka – in 1985 and has been considered an “industry icon and pioneer in mind-body work.”
She integrated Eastern and Western practices in her personal and professional life––her philosophy offering a “liberal arts approach to health.”
“Ruth was a visionary of the highest level in our industry. She was also the person you wanted to sit with over a cup of coffee and talk about life,” said Marsh General Manager Tim Mortenson.
“So much of her creativity came from genuinely connecting with people and paying attention to what was happening in the world. She was a light and she is a great loss, yet her legacy inspires us to carry The Marsh forward true to her mission.”
Blending allopathic and alternative disciplines, The Marsh opened with an acupuncturist and a cardiologist working side by side, a blending unheard of 35 years ago.
Born in Windom, Minnesota, Stricker began her career as a health education and youth camp director. She then began her journey as an entrepreneur, leading group fitness classes and pioneering her studies of mind-body interactions associated with exercise and cognitive components, which made way for new directions in health and fitness.
During this time, Stricker was diagnosed with Lupus which evolved into a lifelong process of helping others.
It transformed her leadership into empowerment with a message––that she was a well person in a diseased body. Stricker’s pioneering blend of mindful exercise was soon acknowledged by medical professionals as the beginning of the mind-body movement, now known as wellbeing.
Now in its third decade, The Marsh continues to be a comprehensive center offering innovative programming and services.
In Stricker’s words, “The resiliency of the human spirit makes it possible for us to find a sense of wellbeing in our lives––that our challenge is to be emotionally resilient and physically healthy to handle change and stress.” Stricker believed that “health and fitness are not the chief goal in life but rather the potential to be good citizens of the earth.”
Stricker is also known for her leadership and global contribution spanning health education, the fitness and spa industries, medicine, the arts and culture.
She “generously lent support to groups, causes and hurting individuals where she felt called to make a difference,” according to a statement released by her family.
She gave of her energy and resources to diverse local and national organizations, including her alma mater Macalester College, the International Spa Association, Abbott Northwestern Hospital, the Minneapolis Heart Institute Foundation, the University of Minnesota Earl E. Bakken Center for Spirituality and Healing, the Minneapolis Institute of Art and many other causes that spoke to her.
Preceded in death by her husband Bruce B. Dayton, and her parents Eleanor and Peter DeBeer, Stricker is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Kim and Bob Griffin; grandchildren Grace and Jack; son Mark Stricker; brother and sister-in-law Paul and Kathleen DeBeer; and former spouse David Stricker.
A gathering to celebrate Stricker’s life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, people are asked to consider making a donation on her behalf to Interfaith Outreach (iocp.org) or the Lupus Foundation of America (lupus.org).
– Compiled by Kristen Miller
