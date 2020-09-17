Joe Welu, founder and CEO of Total Expert in St. Louis Park, has been named a regional finalist for the Entrepreneur of the Year 2020 Heartland Award. He joins a group of 24 finalists from Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota who will compete for the award.
Total Expert is located at the Towers at West End, 1600 Utica Ave. S.
Ernst & Young announced the finalists for the award last month. Now in its 34th year, the program honors successful business leaders whose ambitions deliver innovation, growth and prosperity as they build and sustain groundbreaking companies that transform our world, according to award organizers.
Award winners will be announced during a virtual event in early October.
Info: totalexpert.com and ey.com/us/eoy/hl.
