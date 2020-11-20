The Park Public Schools and Community Foundation is selling custom reusable masks.
The full-size mask, with sublimated SLP imaging, includes a nose guard, adjustable ear straps and chin flap. The proceeds from the sales of the masks will support nonprofits supporting youth programs inside and outside of the classroom. With every mask sold for $10, one additional mask will be donated to Park Schools for families who need one.
Masks will be mailed to directly to purchasers within about one week from ordering.
Masks can be purchased online at givemn.org/story/Slpmasks.
