Old National Bank Foundation, philanthropic arm of Old National Bank, has provided a grant to Groves Academy, a private school in St. Louis Park.
The school received a $7,500 grant for its program supporting the literacy development of students in kindergarten through third grade.
In all, the foundation provided quarterly contributions totaling $87,500 to 10 organizations throughout Old National’s Minnesota market.
Three times a year, the foundation presents grants to organizations throughout its footprint that fit the following strategic initiatives: Affordable housing, education achievement, economic development, financial literacy and workforce development.
This is the largest amount of grant recipients in a single quarter for the Minnesota Market.
This marks the last grant cycle of the year. The Old National Bank Foundation gave $215,000 to Minnesota nonprofit organizations in 2020. Since July 2018, the Foundation has donated over $562,000 in grants to Minnesota-based nonprofits.
To learn more about the Foundation, visit oldnational.com/giving.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.