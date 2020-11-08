Old National Bank Foundation, philanthropic arm of Old National Bank, has provided a grant to Groves Academy, a private school in St. Louis Park.

The school received a $7,500 grant for its program supporting the literacy development of students in kindergarten through third grade.

In all, the foundation provided quarterly contributions totaling $87,500 to 10 organizations throughout Old National’s Minnesota market.

Three times a year, the foundation presents grants to organizations throughout its footprint that fit the following strategic initiatives: Affordable housing, education achievement, economic development, financial literacy and workforce development.

This is the largest amount of grant recipients in a single quarter for the Minnesota Market.

This marks the last grant cycle of the year. The Old National Bank Foundation gave $215,000 to Minnesota nonprofit organizations in 2020. Since July 2018, the Foundation has donated over $562,000 in grants to Minnesota-based nonprofits.

To learn more about the Foundation, visit oldnational.com/giving.

