The Foundation for Eden Prairie Schools Board of Directors has approved a $25,000 gift to the Eden Prairie School District for efforts relating to COVID-19, particularly learning supplies and social and emotional supports for students.
“We stand with our amazing educators and other staff who are working so hard to help each of our students get through this challenging time,” Executive Director Conn McCartan said.
The foundation will accept donations to support the effort through May. Those interested in helping can go to foundationforeppschools.org and click on the “donate now” button at the top of the page.
