The Park Public Schools & Community Foundation has announced a first-of-its-kind grant that will help to immediately support 200 St. Louis Park youth.
The grant of $30,000 will fund the first phase of a new partnership between the St. Louis Park School District and the City of Saint Louis Park. The program will provide in-person educational offerings for 200 young people locally, including at parks and schools. This program will offer programming through a visual arts Tik Tok class at the Westwood Hills Nature Center, a Camp Invention STEM class, a drone simulation class and more.
For information about registration or scholarships, contact Youth Services Manager Darrell Young at 952-928-6290 or Youth Enrichment Coordinator Kelleen O’Brion at 952-928-6399. All programming follows the health and safety guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Minnesota Department of Health.
Foundation Co-Chair Lisa Stein said in a statement, “We are excited to work with the City and District to help support SLP kids at any time, especially during this pandemic. We hope this program can make a difference for these kids and their families in our community.”
The program should help people become more acquainted with parks and others in the community, Stein added.
Superintendent Astein Osei said in a statement, “The Foundation has had a tremendous impact on the experience of students and staff over the years, and this new project is another example of the Foundation’s care and commitment to enhancing enrichment opportunities for students in St. Louis Park Public Schools.”
The foundation, in partnership with Minnesota Philanthropies, enhances educational opportunities and community programming for kids in St. Louis Park.
Info: slppscf.org
