The Foundation for Eden Prairie Schools is seeking nominations for its Legacy Awards.
Established in 2008, the awards honor individuals who have made significant contributions in enhancing the legacy of excellence in the Eden Prairie School District, according to the foundation.
Awards are made in the following categories:
• Eden Prairie Schools Teacher of the Year
• Eden Prairie Schools Staff of the Year
• Eden Prairie Schools Volunteer of the Year
• Eden Prairie Alumnus or Community Leader of the Year
The application deadline is Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Winners will be honored at the inaugural FEPS Red and Black Gala at Hazeltine National Golf Club Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.
To nominate an individual or individuals, visit foundationforepschools.org.
For assistance, call 952-975-7205 or email cmccartan@edenpr.org.
