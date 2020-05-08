The Foundation for Eden Prairie Schools is searching for a new part-time executive director.
Current Executive Director Conn McCartan is stepping away to continue for a second year as the principal at the Perpich Arts High School. He will be staying on through June to help the new executive director transition into the position.
The new executive director will join an organization with a stated mission “to support and enhance the legacy of excellence in Eden Prairie Schools.” To date, the foundation has provided grants and scholarships to the district, community and students that exceed $1 million.
Interested individuals should send a cover letter, resume and references to Board President Suzanne Kutina at skutina@foundationforepschools.org. The search committee will accept applications until Monday, May 18. Applicants can learn more about the organization at foundationforepschools.org.
