The Foundation for Eden Prairie Schools has announced the 2020 Legacy Award recipients.
All nominees and recipients will be honored at the foundation’s inaugural Red and Black Gala Saturday, Feb. 22, at Hazeltine National Golf Club, 1900 Hazeltine Blvd. in Chaska.
The Teachers of the Year are Karen Oakes, of Prairie View Elementary School, and Linda Wallenberg, of Eden Prairie High School.
The Staff of the Year award will go to Anita Gibson, of Eagle Heights Spanish Immersion.
The Volunteer of the Year is Sandy Johnson, who volunteers at Eden Prairie High School and Eden Lake Elementary School.
The Community Leader of the Year is Carol Bomben.
Doors to the gala will open at 6 p.m. for an online silent auction with refreshments, followed by a dinner, remarks from honorees and a keynote address by the family of Rick Spielman, general manager of the Minnesota Vikings.
For more information and gala tickets, visit foundationforepschools.org. Ticket sales end Sunday, Feb. 16.
