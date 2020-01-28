The Foundation for Eden Prairie Schools will host its inaugural Red & Black Gala Saturday, Feb. 22, at Hazeltine National Golf Club, 1900 Hazeltine Blvd., Chaska.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. for an online silent auction with refreshments, followed by a plated dinner, remarks from special honorees and a keynote address by the family of Rick Spielman, general manager of the Minnesota Vikings.
“The Red & Black Gala is an opportunity for our community to come together in support of our Eden Prairie students,” said Conn McCartan, executive director of the foundation. “This fun-filled evening will serve as our signature fundraiser for the year. Dollars raised reach Eden Prairie students of all ages and allow us to fill backpacks with essential school supplies, inspire each first grader with a storybook to call their very own, provide STEM tools to enhance 21st-century learning, and provide social and emotional support for students in need.”
The foundation will reveal its latest student-led partnership at the gala.
In addition to the event, this year’s online silent auction will include more than 100 items, including a hot air balloon ride, a dinner cruise on Lake Minnetonka and a cabin getaway. The silent auction will be open for bidding at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, through 10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23. New items are being added daily.
As part of the gala, the foundation will honor recipients of the 2020 Legacy Awards. Award categories include Teacher of the Year, Staff of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Alumnus or Community Leader of the Year.
For more information, visit foundationforepschools.org.
