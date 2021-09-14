eppd badge

Medical examiner will formally identify man

At 7:53 a.m. today, Tuesday, Sept. 14, Eden Prairie Police received the report of a body of an adult male located along Hennepin Town Road, north of Pioneer Trail, fitting the description of missing person Mike Elhard of Eden Prairie.

According to a missing-person report issued by the Eden Prairie Police Department late Monday, Sept. 13, Elhard had last been seen on a run traveling west from his home on Jackson Drive, near Pioneer Trail and Franlo Road in southeastern Eden Prairie at 10 a.m. that day.

While the initial investigation did not indicate any foul play, police are conducting a full death investigation with assistance from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death and identify the deceased individual.

Because this is an ongoing investigation, no further details are available at this time.

