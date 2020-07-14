The League of Women Voters Wayzata/Plymouth Area will host candidate forums Wednesday, July 22, for the State Senate District 44 DFL candidates and candidates for Hennepin County Commissioner District 7, the races in the Aug. 11 Primary Election.
The Senate 44 forum will be 7-7:45 p.m. and the County Commissioner forum will be 8-9 p.m.
Because of COVID-19, the forum will be virtual and streamed live on cable television channel 16 in Plymouth and web streamed live at nwsccc-plymouth.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=4.
On-demand viewing will be available through the Local Vote 2020 page on the ccxmedia.org website and the League of Women Voters Wayzata/Plymouth Facebook and Instagram pages.
Invited candidates for State Senate 44 DFL are Zina Alston-Fizer and Ann Johnson Stewart. Invited candidates for District 7 are Kevin Anderson, Danny Nadeau and Kim Zellers. Candidates will respond to questions on issues of concern to voters. League of Women Voters member Deborah Brinkman will moderate.
The League of Women Voters encourages members of the public to submit written questions in advance of the forum to lwvwpa@lwvmn.org, no later than July 21. Indicate the name of the forum in the subject line of the email. By League of Women Voters’ policy, the identity of the person asking the question is confidential.
The League of Women Voters Candidate Participation policy states that all forums will be held as scheduled, even if one of the candidates is unable or unwilling to attend. If one candidate does not appear, the candidate in attendance will have an opportunity to express positions on issues in her/his opening and closing statements and in response to questions posed by the moderator.
The League of Women Voters Wayzata/Plymouth Area is sponsoring this event to bring nonpartisan voter education to the local community and to provide an opportunity to hear directly from the candidates, so voters can make informed choices.
The League of Women Voters does not endorse candidates for office or political parties. The nonprofit organization encourages informed and active participation of citizens in government and influences public policy through education and advocacy. Membership is open to all. For more information, contact lwvwpa@lwvmn.org.
