The city of St. Louis Park Economic Development Authority has awarded a total of $224,000 in small business emergency assistance grants to 46 small businesses. Thirty-five of the businesses receiving grants are owned by women, veterans or people of color or in the indigenous community. A total of 83 grant applications were received and evaluated during the initial application period.
Small businesses that met certain criteria could receive up to $5,000 in emergency assistance grants, designed to help ensure the viability of the community’s small business community in the face of the COVID-19 health emergency.
Grant recipients Sharon and Julio Margalli, owners of Mexico City Café, said, “These have been challenging times and the financial support provided through the grant will make a significant impact on our ability to move our restaurant through this crisis.”
“Thank you so much for awarding us the grant and assisting our business during this uncertain time,” said Cynthia Nelson and Deborah Charloff, owners of Caryn Model and Talent Agency, Inc. “We are incredibly grateful and feel very fortunate to be part of such a caring community!”
Funds must be used within two months of receipt and can be used for current payroll obligations, lease or mortgage payments, utilities, accounts payable, property taxes and other critical business expenses that can’t be paid as a result of the COVID-19 health emergency.
The initial application period ended April 27. Applications received after April 27 are being evaluated and will be awarded based on availability of additional funding. Visit stlouispark.org/sbassist for the full list of eligibility requirements and to complete an online application. For a full list of recipients visit bit.ly/3bg4GKZ.
