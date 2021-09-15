An event relating to a book by a former St. Louis Park resident has been moved online.
Due to recent COVID-19 cases, the event “Retracing Jewish Roots on the North Dakota Prairie: Stories and Lessons about Life, Family, and Faith with Rebecca Bender” will change from an in-person event to an online event scheduled noon Thursday, Sept. 23. To view the discussion, visit link.stthomas.edu/Still.
Rebecca Bender is co-author with her father, Kenneth Bender, of the book “Still,” the Independent Press Award Winner in the Judaism category in 2019 and the Midwest Book Award Gold Medal Winner in the Religion and Philosophy category in 2020.
For information, email Rebecca Bender at homesteader18@gmail.com or Hans Gustafson, director of the Jay Phillips Center for Interreligious Studies at the University of St. Thomas, at hansgustafson@stthomas.edu.
