Former St. Louis Park Councilmember Thom Miller is planning the Let’s Do Lunch food drive to benefit STEP. He is seeking volunteers for the drive June 4-11. (Submitted image)

Former St. Louis Park Councilmember Thom Miller is partnering with the St. Louis Park Emergency Program to organize Let’s Do Lunch, a community-wide food donation event, June 4-11.

“We must respond to food insecurity year-round,” said Derek Burrows Reise, executive director of STEP. “But in summer, kids are home from school, and we need to increase child-friendly and other high-demand foods that are distributed. Community donations fill that gap.”

Volunteers will deliver donation bags – provided by local grocers and community members – directly to residents’ houses June 4. Residents who receive a donation bag on their doorsteps may fill it with groceries. Volunteers plan to return to retrieve donations June 11, and deliver them to Miller at St. Louis Park High School. Donors will be entered in a raffle to win gift certificates to local restaurants.

“Let’s Do Lunch is a unique event,” said Miller, who currently is a Realtor associated with Keller Williams Realty Edina. “Instead of asking donors to bring bags of donations, we bring the bags to you and we pick the bags up. Our approach makes it easy for the community to give back.”

Miller is looking volunteers to help retrieve and deliver donations. Community members can also provide empty grocery bags for the event, which can be dropped off anytime at Miller’s home, 2900 Yosemite Ave. S. in St. Louis Park.

Individuals interested in volunteering may visit letsdolunchforstep.com.

