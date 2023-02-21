A former St. Louis Park chief financial officer will move into the same position for a loftier governmental entity.

The Metropolitan Airports Commission named Tim Simon as the organization’s new chief financial officer. The role will not be a far move for Simon, who has served as vice president of finance and revenue development for the MAC since 2020. Previously, he served the city of St. Louis Park since 2016. At the city, he affably explained complex financial information to interested parties, whether they represented the city council or the press.

