Former professional baseball player turned motivational speaker and author Chris Singleton has partnered with Toys for Tots to create a Black History Month Reading Tour.

According to a press release, his mission is “sharing his message of tolerance, forgiveness and love while spreading the joy and importance of reading with children.” Toys for Tots will sponsor the purchase of nearly 1,000 books that will be donated to the students, schools and communities selected as part of the tour.

Tags

Load comments