Former professional baseball player turned motivational speaker and author Chris Singleton has partnered with Toys for Tots to create a Black History Month Reading Tour.
According to a press release, his mission is “sharing his message of tolerance, forgiveness and love while spreading the joy and importance of reading with children.” Toys for Tots will sponsor the purchase of nearly 1,000 books that will be donated to the students, schools and communities selected as part of the tour.
“Toys for Tots has been a great supporter of my mission throughout the years because they provide tangible signs of hope to economically disadvantaged children,” Singleton said. “The decision to establish a reading tour during Black History Month highlights our shared commitment to serving children of all backgrounds.”
Reading tour schedule:
• Feb. 21 Minnetonka High School in Minnetonka
• Feb. 22 St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael
• Feb. 22 Wayzata High School in Plymouth
• Feb. 23 Armstrong High School in Plymouth
• Feb. 24 Eden Prairie High School in Eden Prairie
According to the release, Singleton has spoken to more than 150,000 students and teachers across the country. In 2015, his mother, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, was murdered along with eight other victims by a white supremacist at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.
Singleton has written three books: “Different: A Story About Loving Your Neighbor,” “Your Life Matters,” and “Baseball Around The World: How The World Plays The Game.”
