Former Minneapolis Councilmember Don Samuels will discuss “Becoming a Dedicated Community Leader” 6:30-7:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at the St. Louis Park City Hall Council Chambers, 5005 Minnetonka Blvd.
Samuels heads the Microgrant Foundation, previously serving on the Minneapolis City Council for 11 years and the Minneapolis School Board for 4 years. The foundation’s “Lights On!” program works with law enforcement to provide repair vouchers instead of tickets for broken headlights, taillights, brake lights or turn signals, according to lightsonus.org. The program aims to reduce the potentially dire consequences people of color can experience when stopped for a minor motor vehicle violation. Samuels will also discuss the “Ban the Box” law he supported that seeks to substantially help released felons obtain jobs.
No fee or registration is required to attend monthly storytelling events. For questions, contact Frank Freedman at 952-593-5541.
