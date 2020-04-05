Twelve years in women’s professional basketball have gone by quickly for Leslie Knight, who won the Miss Basketball of Minnesota Award as a senior at Hopkins High in 2004.
There have been many challenges, as well as many thrills along the way, but nothing compares to what she has faced this year in Madrid, Spain, which has become one of the epicenters of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
Quarantines are imposed in many of the United States, including Minnesota, however, some European cities, such as Madrid, have ground to a nearly complete halt.
“Everyone stays home all day, except to go to the grocery store, the pharmacy or work - if they are still working,” Knight said. “My husband is a police officer, so he goes to work. I wear a mask when I go to the grocery store along with rubber gloves. I keep my distance from other people the best I can. When you arrive at the grocery store, they give you another pair of plastic gloves, which I then put on over my rubber gloves.
“The floor has tape, showing where to stand in line so that you give enough space to the person in front of you. People follow the rules for the most part because if a police officer asks you what you’re doing on the street and you don’t have a good excuse, you could be given a 600-Euro fine.”
Cautious Approach
The general mood among the Spanish people is very cautious, Knight said.
“People are aware how serious this virus is,” she observed. “They understand the importance of doing their part by staying at home, but it’s not easy, especially for families with young children. We have seen thousands of people die already, many of them being older citizens, and that gets you down, because in some cases grandparents are dying alone, no family member able to be their holding their hand and telling them they love them.”
Knight added that she has friends in the health profession, who are “overwhelmed, scared and frustrated.”
She described the source of those feelings. “My friends who are nurses, doctors and ambulance professionals are working around the clock,” she said. “They are exhausted, and they’re having to reuse materials that are made for one use. Nobody knows how much longer this is going to last, and I think people are beginning to go stir crazy. On the bright side, people here are maintaining their positivity. We see it every night at 8 when everyone steps out on their balcony and puts their hands together for all the healthcare professionals, police officers, truck drivers and supermarket employees, who are doing everything they can to help us get through this situation. One of my neighbors puts the Spanish National Anthem on full-blast every night after the applause. It is neat to see everyone coming together, staying united and giving thanks.”
The situation in Madrid is similar to what New York City has faced during the rise of the pandemic. Progress in treating the coronavirus is sporadic, and people worldwide are praying for a cure.
Basketball Suspended
Knight plays for Estudiantes, a team in Spain’s second professional women’s division. When play was suspended after a game on March 7, Estudiantes was in first place.
“On March 13, the government issued a state of alarm, and on the 14th, we were no longer able to leave our houses [except for grocery and pharmacy trips],” Knight noted.
“We had four regular-season games left and had already qualified for the playoffs,” she added.
Knight played her first year of professional basketball in Sweden and has played in Spain the last 11 years. “Spain has great basketball,” she said. “I had the chance to play in the first division for six years. The second division is obviously a step down, but competitive, as well. My teammates have made every year special. I have played with people from all over the world - Canada, England, Italy, Australia, Canada, South Africa, the Congo, Serbia, Montenegro, Argentina and all over Spain. I have learned about their cultures and made a lot of friends.”
Driving in Spain
Knight said one of her proudest moments while living abroad was passing her driver’s test in Spain.
“I sat in a driver ed class all over again at the age of 32,” she said. “I did my behind the wheel and passed, barely.”
When she isn’t playing basketball, Knight teaches English as a second language and also hosts a radio show with the title of “Duck on a Rock.” She interviews basketball players and coaches along with others involved in the sport. Last summer, she began doing a podcast as well.
“There aren’t many other jobs [like professional basketball] that allow you to work out for a living, travel, make friends from all over the world and give you time to improve on a personal level,” Knight said.
Putting Royals on Map
While she has seen the world and lived an exciting life, Knight has never forgotten her Hopkins High School roots and playing college basketball for the University of Minnesota.
“Winning the state-championship game my senior year,” is the first career highlight Knight mentioned. The Miss Basketball Award reflected the success the team had, and Knight left Hopkins as the school’s all-time leading scorer.
Knight was able to return to Hopkins during a break in her pro schedule this winter. She especially enjoyed renewing her friendship with head coach Brian Cosgriff, who coached her during her high school career.
“I had a great time playing with the JV team [this winter], as we tried to make the varsity team better,” Knight said. “Coach Cos has done wonders over the years, and I feel fortunate to be able to go home and still feel connected and welcomed back.”
Cosgriff credited Knight, a 6-foot forward, for her leadership in boosting Hopkins to the 2004 state championship.
“Leslie is one of the best leaders I ever coached,” he said. “She helped create a wonderful team atmosphere and treated all of her teammates with respect. Leslie put Hopkins girls basketball on the map.”
