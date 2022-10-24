Charges were filed against Craig Hollenbeck Oct. 14
Former Eden Prairie High School teacher Craig Hollenback was charged with endangering a child, a misdemeanor, following an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.
According to a complaint filed Oct. 14, Eden Prairie police first received a report of an inappropriate relationship between 51-year-old Hollenback and a former student in Sept. 2021. During the investigation, police consulted experts who determined that Hollenback’s actions were child grooming and the grooming behavior “would be likely to substantial(ly) harm a minor’s emotional and/or mental health.”
Eden Prairie Police Officer Ryan Kuffel spoke to a mandated reporter regarding information and learned contact between Hollenback and the student began in February 2021. The contact included text messages, social media, FaceTime and in-person meetings. When police searched Hollenback’s phone, they found that in the following September he searched websites to learn how to delete notes, social media messages and accounts.
The department obtained electronic communications between Hollenback and the student, where he spoke about falling in love with the student and how they spent time together alone in his classroom during the off hours. During one instance, the student asked Hollenback when he fell in love with them and he responded by saying he fell in love with the student in the class he taught them.
Hollenback said it was “undeniable” by the time they FaceTimed in February and also said he was in love with them by the end of the second term.
The two exchanged messages about meeting up for walks and spending time in Hollenback’s classroom, referred to as room 122.
On May 6 of last year, Hollenback texted the student, “I didn’t expect you to embrace me so fully, so closely, so non-reservedly and I loved every second of it.”
The next month, he messaged her, “I knew you were sensual a long time ago, I just didn’t expect the breathtaking 122 hugs, the intensity of Sunday, or the arousals of this week.”
Additional messages between the two discussed intimate moments in room 122, including “I knew my breathing in your ear in 122 had an impact but I wasn’t prepared for your want of it and reactions....” as well as “I just want to hold you close to me and snuggle without the fear of someone walking into 122.”
Hollenback was charged via summons. If convicted, the maximum sentence would be one year in prison and a $3000 fine.
