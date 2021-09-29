Hennepin County residents are eligible for the Hennepin Homeownership Preservation Program, which provides foreclosure prevention advising to county homeowners. Limited financial assistance may be available under certain circumstances; the maximum amount available to any household through the program is $35,000. Payments will be made directly to the entity owed the funds.
Visit hocmn.org/HennepinHPP/ to determine eligibility for the Homeownership Preservation Program and to apply. Applicants also may call 651-236-8952 for assistance. Once eligibility has been confirmed, applicants will be referred to a foreclosure prevention advisor. Advising is required to be eligible for any potential financial assistance. The Hennepin Homeownership Preservation Program is a partnership between Hennepin County and the Minnesota Homeownership Center of Minneapolis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.