Hennepin County residents are eligible for the Hennepin Homeownership Preservation Program, which provides foreclosure prevention advising to county homeowners. Limited financial assistance may be available under certain circumstances; the maximum amount available to any household through the program is $35,000. Payments will be made directly to the entity owed the funds.

Visit hocmn.org/HennepinHPP/ to determine eligibility for the Homeownership Preservation Program and to apply. Applicants also may call 651-236-8952 for assistance. Once eligibility has been confirmed, applicants will be referred to a foreclosure prevention advisor. Advising is required to be eligible for any potential financial assistance. The Hennepin Homeownership Preservation Program is a partnership between Hennepin County and the Minnesota Homeownership Center of Minneapolis.

Load comments