What happens when businesses have to socially distance from their customers? They get creative.
The stay-at-home order from Gov. Tim Walz, which began March 28, directed Minnesota residents to stay home as much as possible and nonessential businesses to close their doors to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The governor also extended his earlier order closing bars and dining rooms until at least May 1.
The stay-at-home order is set to expire Friday, April 10, but Walz said it may be extended.
As businesses remain temporarily quieted by the pandemic, the Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce has been working to encourage the public to continue finding ways to support local retail shops and restaurants.
The chamber’s website, wayzatachamber.com, lists ways people can support their local community and businesses while remaining safe. Tips include going online to purchase gift cards to use later, ordering food from local restaurants and buying online from local retailers.
Becky Pierson, president of the chamber of commerce in Wayzata, said some businesses are even doing their part to help each other, including sharing protective equipment with essential businesses. Some restaurant owners have also lent their knowledge to other dining establishments in adjusting to curbside pick-up or delivery service.
“Those are really great things to see – that businesses are supporting and helping each other,” Pierson said.
Currently featured on the chamber’s website is a Q and A with Randy Stanley, owner of 6Smith restaurant, who advises local businesses struggling to get through these uncertain times. He also shares what his restaurant is doing to provide relief to employees, including paying health insurance premiums in full for enrolled employees who were laid off until at least May 1 and scheduling managers to provide assistance to employees interested in applying for unemployment. He said the restaurant is also supplying a daily free family meal for all employees and their immediate family.
Another local restaurant working to assist its employees is Bellecour.
Chef Gavin Kaysen, owner of Soigné Hospitality Group, which runs Bellecour in Wayzata and Spoon and Stable and Demi in Minneapolis, recently launched Heart of the House Foundation (staysoigne.com/heart-of-the-house). The first goal of the charitable nonprofit foundation is to help bridge the gap for the many furloughed employees in the company.
The Wayzata chamber is also offering a COVID-19 toolkit on its website that provides links to resources available to businesses.
Also on the website is a list of local restaurants offering curbside or delivery services.
Among the many restaurants in Wayzata turning to curbside pick-up service as a way to continue serving customers is McCormick’s. The Irish pub and restaurant created a limited menu and added family-style meals (with the option to bake at home) Tuesday through Saturday.
Other local businesses have gone online to continue serving clients. Pilates MN, Fly Feet Running, Fitspace and The Whispering Cave yoga are among the local exercise studios now offering virtual classes online.
Local retailers – some already well experienced in selling online and others forcing themselves to quickly learn – are also adjusting to running a store that temporarily can’t welcome in customers.
Highcroft, a Lake Street boutique that sells fine linens and home goods, is one of the many shops in the area that has been forced to shift focus entirely to online sales.
“You don’t become a brick and mortar retailer if you love building websites,” owner Molly MacDonald said with a laugh.
The store owner, speaking over the phone from her dining room table and makeshift home office, said she’s been working hard to make in-store products available for purchase on the store’s website, highcrofthome.com. She’s also been reaching out to her customers to let them know about the status of her business.
“When you have a business in a small town for as many years as I have, you really get to know your customers on a very personal level. They’re amazing and they want to help and support you,” she said. “So, really what I’m trying to do is reach out directly.”
MacDonald said she’s also had to carve out time in her day to learn about how to take advantage of disaster relief programs for small businesses.
“It’s daunting. … But it’s nice to know that it’s out there and people are working hard to make sure that we stay in business,” she said.
At Candlelight Floral & Gifts, which has been in Wayzata since 1963, delivery has become the only way for customers to receive or send flowers. The delivery option was already available, but the stay-at-home order quickly turned the shop into an online and delivery-only service.
The governor recently gave florists an exemption so that they can deliver flowers.
“Some places are doing curbside pick-up … but I’ve elected to just close the front door,” said owner Lesa Fenwick. “I’m in the store doing the daily stuff and my husband is doing the deliveries.”
Fenwick said the shop has been fortunate to have many longtime customers offering their support.
Just minutes after Walz’s stay-at-home speech, Fenwick said she received a call from a woman who wanted to place flower arrangement orders for herself and a friend.
“She said, ‘I want you to be in business when this is over.’ … We’ve been very, very lucky that people have been so supportive of our business and of other small businesses in the area,” Fenwick said. “They want us to succeed.”
