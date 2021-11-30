EP02coFootballPics1.jpg

Jill Tellock and Shirley Gipson enjoyed a local musician on Friday at the Waters of Eden Prairie, dressed in opposing jerseys for the upcoming Vikings-Packers game.

It was a big weekend for sports fans at the Waters of Eden Prairie senior living community. Friday was Jersey Day and then on Sunday, residents watched one of the biggest football games of the year: the Vikings vs. the Packers.

Residents dressed up for the occasion and watched the game together in the community room, joined by live musical entertainment throughout the game.

EP02coFootballPics2.jpg

Through wearing local hockey jerseys for Jersey Day on Friday, Nov. 19, at the Waters of Eden Prairie, Robert Larson and Barbara Bertram discovered that their grandsons are best friends from Eden Prairie and Edina, hockey rivalries.
