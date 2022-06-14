Minnesota Food Truck Festival will host three gatherings this summer, kicking off the season Saturday, July 23 with its newest location in downtown Hopkins. The Hopkins Food Truck Festival will be the city’s first-ever food truck event.
Each event will feature more than 45 food trucks, live music, cold beer/seltzers, games for all ages, and a doggie station with all necessities to suit Fido’s needs (artificial turf, water bowls, treats, and canine kiddie pools to cool off). Feed My Starving Children is the charity partner and will have its pop-up FMSC MarketPlace at each festival. There will be numerous hand-washing stations at each gathering, and additional picnic tables for guests’ comfort.
There are 10 new trucks in the festivals this year including trucks that offer giant glazed donuts; PB&J burgers; “Marathi” Indian cuisine; breakfast hash dishes; fresh-baked pretzels; smoked Birria tacos and quesadillas; gourmet mac & cheese; and the Vikings Table Winnebago with Minnesota-influenced foods and a photo booth (all proceeds support the MN Viking Foundation).
“We are in love with our line-up of food trucks this summer, and very excited to bring the festival to the beautiful city of Hopkins for the first time,” said Jess Jenkins-Fast, event co-organizer. “Two-thirds of the trucks are unique/one-of-a-kind in their cuisine category such as cheesecake, tea truck, lobster rolls, self-serve fro-yo, paella, Acai bowls, etc. The remaining third, including BBQ and taco trucks, differ from each other in many ways – no two trucks are exactly the same!”
For each person enjoying adult beverages from the beer garden, Minnesota Food Truck Festival will donate three meals to the charity. Since 2016, the festival has raised 350,000 meals for Feed My Starving Children. This year’s goal is to reach 500,000 meals by summer’s end. The charity will have its pop-up FMSC MarketPlace at each festival, offering jewelry, home decor, toys, accessories, and other goods made by artisans in communities around the world that receive FMSC meals.
On Saturday, Aug. 6 the St. Paul Food Truck Festival will be held at Union Depot, this year in Lot C where festival goers will enjoy shade under the Highway 52 bridge. The season wraps up Saturday, August 20 at the Anoka Food Truck Festival in downtown Anoka.
Hopkins Food Truck Festival: noon-10 p.m., Saturday, July 23, 902 Mainstreet in Downtown Hopkins.
About: This will be the first-ever food truck event in Hopkins. The town’s Main Street will have more than 45 food trucks, live music, cold beer and seltzers, games for all ages, and a doggie station with artificial turf, water bowls, a canine kiddie pool, and treats.
Hopkins Entertainment Lineup (Performances at the Minnesota Lottery Stage):
• 12-3 p.m. Jacuzzi Puma
• 3:30-6:30 p.m. Starlettes Web
• 7-10 p.m. Tyte Phitt
