In a district-wide message sent Sunday to staff members and families, Wayzata Schools Superintendent Chace Anderson announced that Wayzata Public Schools will be closed for students Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17, in addition to Governor Tim Walz's announcement Sunday that Minnesota K-12 schools would be closed Wednesday, March 18 through Friday, March 27, due to the coronavirus.
Wayzata Public Schools will also be closed March 30 through April 6 due to the district's previously scheduled spring break.
"We understand how challenging this situation is for everyone and we are doing our very best to make sure the needs of all of our students and staff are met. Please watch for an update coming later today with more details," Anderson said.
As of Sunday afternoon, 35 people in Minnesota have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
