In three spirited bocce games Sept. 1 at Bell Courts Park, the women of Wayzata’s Folkestone senior living community bested the men 2-1. The 20 players were cheered on by their Folkestone neighbors. After the match, they all enjoyed a picnic with hot dogs and hamburgers cooked by Scott Hutton and Barb Donley, with salads and desserts provided by attendees. Players on the winning women’s team included Jan Nelson, Barb Donley, Nell Ray, Glady Utoft, Pat Ritzinger, Jan Taylor, Judy Heiser, Mariyln Zastrow, Carole Sattervall, Jary Nichols and Beth Erickson. The men players were Vern Weiss, Harmon Ray, George Ritzinger, Rod Sanders, Jim Taylor, Don Ellenberger, Bob Engelstad and Val Olson. Pictured is Weiss preparing a winning throw as Engelstad provides coaching. (Submitted photos)
