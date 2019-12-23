St. Louis Park city officials have the chance to plan for future communications needs of the community through an upcoming Comcast cable franchise renewal process.
Focus groups will be conducted by Sue Buske, a communications consultant working with the city on the franchise renewal process.
A focus group focused on city staff, elected officials, boards, commissions and local businesses is planned 9:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at St. Louis Park City Hall, 5005 Minnetonka Blvd.
A forum aimed at the public, including nonprofit groups, people associated with arts and culture, faith community members, seniors, residents and organizations is set 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 22, at City Hall. It will include a light dinner.
A group focused on education, including teachers, administrators, school staff, sports participants, parents and students, is set 3:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at City Hall.
One $50 Target gift card will be awarded at each focus group. Attendees will be entered in the drawing when they arrive to the focus group and must be present at time of drawing to win.
The deadline to sign up for a focus group is Wednesday, Jan. 15. Reservations may be made at bit.ly/slpfocusgroups.
For more information or to request meeting accommodations, contact Jacque Smith, communications and marketing manager, at jsmith@stlouispark.org or 952-924-2632.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.