On Monday, June 20, a repaving project on Flying Cloud Drive (County Road 61) between Charlson Road and Interstate 494 in Eden Prairie will begin.
Crews will use a deep mill and overlay method, removing most existing asphalt layers before paving with new asphalt. This means the work will take longer than a mill and overlay where just a few layers are removed, but it will help the pavement last longer, according a description of the project from Hennepin County.
Directional closures for three weeks
Crews will start work with full, directional closures between Pioneer Trail (County Road 1) and Technology Drive. One direction of traffic at a time will be closed.
The work will begin with the southbound lanes of Flying Cloud Drive and then switch to the northbound lanes. Crews expect repaving for each direction of traffic to take 10 days to complete, weather permitting. Signage will be provided to inform motorists about the closures.
When crews are working between Charlson Road and Pioneer Trail, motorists should expect lane closures and delays. However, there should be no full or directional closures.
Most of the work that requires lane closures should be completed by mid-July. However, crews will be on-site completing other tasks that could result in periodic delays through the end of July.
Access and detour
Through traffic will need to use the signed detour to get around the closure. Local traffic will need to use alternate routes to access businesses and residences along Flying Cloud Drive.
Access to roads intersecting Flying Cloud Drive within the closure area will continue to be provided. Flaggers at the intersections will guide motorists. When necessary, intersections will be closed for up to an hour to complete the repaving.
Driving
When driving, you will need to use the following signed detour to get around the closure:
• Pioneer Trail (County Road 1)
• Highway 169
• I-494
People walking, rolling and biking will continue to have access to sidewalks and trails.
