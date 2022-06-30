St. Louis Park will host a fireworks show Monday, July 4, at Aquila Park, 3110 Xylon Ave. S., St. Louis Park.

The event will feature food trucks, vendors and music by DJ Bob 7-10 p.m. Fireworks are set to begin at 10 p.m.

Although leashed dogs are allowed in city parks, the city discourages owners from bringing them to the event due to their hearing sensitivity. The rain date for fireworks is Tuesday, July 5.

Visit stlouispark.org/events for more information.

