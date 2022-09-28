St. Louis Park resident Ian Escobar, 4, gets behind the wheel of a vintage St. Louis Park fire truck while 10-year-old Maya Escobar, also of St. Louis Park, sits alongside at the St. Louis Park Fire Department Open House and Community Health Resource Fair Sept. 13 at Fire Station One. (Sun photo by Seth Rowe)
Leaders of the Parktacular Ambassadors program hand out cookies at the St. Louis Park Fire Department Open House and Community Health Resource Fair Sept. 13 at Fire Station One. Behind the table from left to right are St. Louis Park resident Amelia Lewis, St. Louis Park resident Marla Destache and Hopkins resident Theresa Sydness. (Sun photo by Seth Rowe)
St. Louis Park Fire Department firefighters watch a fire they set in a trailer to demonstrate that a closed bedroom door can prevent a blaze from quickly spreading to a sleeping area. (Sun photo by Seth Rowe)
A St. Louis Park firefighter watches a fire set in a trailer to show that pouring water on a grease fire can cause it to spread. Instead, authorities recommend smothering a grease fire with a metal lid or cookie sheet, pouring baking soda – but not baking powder – on the fire, or using a fire extinguisher. They also recommend turning off the heat source as soon as possible and calling 911. (Sun photo by Seth Rowe)
