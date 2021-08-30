(SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Plymouth resident Debbie Ojeda is thankful for the quick response of two firefighters who came to her dog’s rescue Aug. 19 while on a walk at Camelot Park. It was a walk they had taken many times before without incident, but for some reason Angus, a 9-month old Bernedoodle, decided to jump off the wooden walkway that crosses the lake into the water and got stuck around a post. After calling 911, Plymouth Battalion Chief Thomas Evenson and firefighter Marc Elbin came to the rescue, with Elbin jumping in the water to untangle and lift the dog out of the water. “I was so relieved and thankful, words cannot express,” she said. “Just as Marc got him, Angus chewed through his leash. If those amazing firefighters would not have shown up, I don’t know what would have happened.” Elbin is pictured with Angus after rescuing him from Lake Camelot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.