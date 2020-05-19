The Hopkins Fire Department is urging everyone to remember fire safety as they deal with the “new normal.”
As people find themselves spending extended time at home for work, self-isolation or practicing physical distancing, they are advised to remember the importance of preventing home fires.
Along with other essential services, the fire department has had to implement safeguards and physical distancing protocols in the workplace. Residents are advised of these changes to fire department services during this time:
• The department’s response has not changed during to COVID-19. Members of the department wear more personnel protective equipment than they have in the past. On medical responses, members wear eye protection, masks and gloves and, in some situations, face shields and hospital gowns.
Fire Chief Dale Specken is also urging the public to remain vigilant to prevent fires and injuries by practicing fire prevention and fire safety during these extraordinary times. “Regardless of the circumstances, additional time at home with family members provides an excellent opportunity to discuss fire safety and review your home fire escape plan,” said Specken.
Here are things community members can do to protect themselves and their families:
• If you smoke, continue to smoke outside. Use a deep ashtray filled with sand or water. Make sure cigarettes are extinguished completely, every time.
• Keep an eye on what you fry. While staying home will likely involve more cooking, remember to pay attention to what’s on the stove. If you need to leave the kitchen, turn the burners off. Keep pets and young children at least 3 feet away from the hot surfaces.
• Test smoke and carbon monoxide alarms using the test button. If the alarm fails to sound, replace batteries or if you have lithium-ion alarms, replace the device. Make sure to replace all smoke alarms, even hard-wired alarms, every 10 years.
• Practice your home fire escape plan to make sure everyone in the household knows what to do if a fire occurs. Designate someone to help older adults, children and anyone else who may need help to escape.
• Use care when recharging electronic devices such as laptops, tablets or mobile devices. Check electrical cords and charge cables to ensure they are in good condition. Don’t overload electrical circuits. Avoid placing electronics on soft surfaces when recharging to avoid the risk of overheating.
For more information about fire safety, contact Fire Marshal Garrett Grniet at 953-548-6454 our go to the department page at hopkinsmn.com.
