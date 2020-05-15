Filing opens Tuesday, May 19, for U.S. Senate and House, Minnesota Legislature, Hennepin County and Three Rivers Park District elections. The filing period will be open until Tuesday, June 2.
Races on the ballot for the Tuesday, Nov. 3, general election and possibly the Tuesday, Aug. 11, primary include the U.S. Senate seat held by Sen. Tina Smith, all Congressional District seats and all Minnesota House and Senate seats. Get more information on filing from sos.state.mn.us.
The Hennepin County Board seats in District 1, 5, 6 and 7 are up for election. Hopkins, in District 6, is currently represented by Commissioner Jan Callison. Board Chair Marion Greene, who represents St. Louis Park and Minneapolis in District 3, is not up for election this year.
The District 1, 3 and 5 seats on the Three Rivers Park Board will be on the ballot. Get more information at hennepin.us/residents#elections. Commissioner Daniel Freeman currently represents District 3, which includes St. Louis Park and Precinct 2 in Hopkins. The rest of Hopkins is in District 4, represented by Commissioner John Gunyou, who is not up for election this year.
There are no elections for the St. Louis Park and Hopkins school boards or city councils this year.
