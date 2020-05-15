Filing opens Tuesday, May 19, for U.S. Senate and House, Minnesota Legislature, Hennepin County and Three Rivers Park District elections. This is also the opening filing date for city councils and school boards where a primary is possible. The filing period will be open until Tuesday, June 2.
Candidates for the local city and school board offices will file during the later filing period, Tuesday, July 28, to Tuesday, Aug. 11.
In Wayzata, two city council member seats and the position of mayor will be up for election this fall. The terms of council members Alex Plechash and Dan Koch and Mayor Ken Willcox expire at the end of 2020.
In Plymouth, three city council member seats will be up for election this fall. They include Ward 1, currently served by Alise McGregor, Ward 3 served by Jim Davis and the at-large position served by Jim Willis.
Three members will be elected to the Robbbinsdale Area Schools board for four-year terms in the general election. The terms of board members John Vento, Helen Bassett and Sherry Tyrrell expire at the end of 2020.
Three members will be elected to the Osseo Area Schools board for four-year terms in the general election. The terms of board members Mike Ostaffe, Heather Douglass and Jackie Mosqueda-Jones expire at the end of 2020.
Races on the ballot for the general election and possibly the Tuesday, Aug. 11, primary include the U.S. Senate seat held by Sen. Tina Smith, all Congressional District seats and all Minnesota House and Senate seats. Get more information on filing from sos.state.mn.us.
The Hennepin County Board seats in District 1, 5, 6 and 7 are up for election.
The District 1, 3 and 5 seats on the Three Rivers Park Board will be on the ballot. Get more information at hennepin.us/residents#elections.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.