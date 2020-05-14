Filing opens Tuesday, May 19, for U.S. Senate and House, Minnesota Legislature, Hennepin County and Three Rivers Park District elections. This is also the opening filing date for city councils and school boards where a primary is possible. The filing period will be open until Tuesday, June 2.
The filing period for local city elections will be July 28 to Aug. 11.
In Shorewood, two city council member seats and the position of mayor will be up for election this fall. City officials are discussing by-appointment-only filings and electronic notarization of documents to follow social distancing guidelines and reduce exposure.
In Deephaven, two city council member seats and the position of mayor will be up for election this fall.
In Greenwood, two city council member seats and the position of mayor will be up for election this fall.
In Excelsior, two city council member seats and the position of mayor will be up for election this fall.
In Tonka Bay, two city council member seats and the position of mayor will be up for election this fall. If the stay-at-home order does not get extended and it is able to re-open its offices to the public, it will implement safety measures such as Plexiglas and limiting the lobby to one person at a time. If offices are still closed, the city may have filing by appointment.
In Woodland, two city council member seats and the position of mayor will be up for election this fall.
In Eden Prairie, two city council member seats will be up for election this fall.
In the Eden Prairie School District, two school board positions will be up for election in the fall.
Races on the ballot for the Tuesday, Nov. 3, general election and possibly the Tuesday, Aug. 11, primary include the U.S. Senate seat held by Sen. Tina Smith, all Congressional District seats and all Minnesota House and Senate seats. Get more information on filing from sos.state.mn.us.
The Hennepin County Board seats in District 1, 5, 6 and 7 are up for election.
The District 1, 3 and 5 seats on the Three Rivers Park Board will be on the ballot. Get more information at hennepin.us/residents#elections.
