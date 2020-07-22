Filing opens Tuesday, July 28, for several local city council and school board elections that will be on the ballot in the general election this fall.
The filing period will be open until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11.
In Plymouth, three city council member seats will be up for election. They include Ward 1, currently served by Alise McGregor, Ward 3 served by Jim Davis and the at-large position served by Jim Willis. For more info on filing, visit bit.ly/3fuVAwA or call Plymouth City Clerk Sandy Engdahl at 763-509-5080.
In Medicine Lake, three city council member seats and the position of mayor will be up for election. Those seats are currently held by council members Jack Garberg, Chris Heim and Connie Shaffer and Mayor Scott Marks. For more info on filing, email the Medicine Lake city clerk at city_clerk@cityofmedicinelake.com or call 763-542-9701.
In Wayzata, two city council member seats and the position of mayor will be up for election. Those seats are currently held by council members Alex Plechash and Dan Koch and Mayor Ken Willcox. For more info on filing, visit wayzata.org/485/Wayzata-City-Council-Elections, email Wayzata City Clerk Kathy Leervig at kleervig@wayzata.org or call 952-404-5303.
Three seats on the Robbbinsdale Area Schools board will be up for election. Those seats are currently held by board members John Vento, Helen Bassett and Sherry Tyrrell. For more info on filing, visit rdale.org/discover/school-board, email Robbinsdale Schools Election Clerk Karylanne Marchand at karylanne_marchand@rdale.org or call 763-504-8038.
Three seats on the Osseo Area Schools board will be up for election. Those seats are currently held by board members Mike Ostaffe, Heather Douglass and Jackie Mosqueda-Jones. For more info on filing, visit district279.org/school-board-elections or email Osseo Schools Election Clerk Sherri Lincoln at lincolns@district279.org or call 763-391-7003.
