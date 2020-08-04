Filing is open for three seats on Eden Prairie Schools’ Board of Directors that will be determined in the general election Tuesday, Nov. 3.
The terms for board members Elaine Larabee, Holly Link and Terri Swartout expire in January 2021. The Eden Prairie School Board has seven members, all of whom are elected at-large.
Filing opened for the seats July 28 and will close Tuesday, Aug. 11.
The Minnesota School Board Association offered a free webinar on “Running for School Board.” The webinar covers how to file for the board, reasons to serve on the board, job duties of school boards and how boards function as a team. A recording of the webinar is available at mnmsba.org and on YouTube.
More information on eligibility and the election process is available on the elections section of the Eden Prairie School Board webpage at edenpr.org/community/school-board and by watching the Eden Prairie School Board Candidate Information video at youtu.be/JI_5hFB0p88.
