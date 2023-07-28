The period for filing affidavits of candidacy for the office of school board member of Independent School District 284 begins Tuesday, Aug. 1, and closes at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Four Wayzata School Board seats will be up for election Tuesday, Nov. 7. Those seats are currently held by Linda Cohen, Bonita Lucky, Cheryl Polzin and Sheila Prior.

  

