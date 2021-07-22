There are three Hopkins School Board seats up for election in 2021. The candidate filing period runs from Tuesday, July 27 to Tuesday, Aug. 10. The seats up for election are those currently held by Fartun Ahmed, Jen Bouchard and John Kuhl.

Affidavits of candidacy are available from the school board clerk, 1001 Highway 7, Hopkins. The filing fee for this office is $2.

A candidate for this office must be an eligible voter, must be 21 years of age or more on assuming office, must have been a resident of the school district from which the candidate seeks election for 30 days before the general election, and must have no other affidavit on file for any other office at the same general election.

The affidavits of candidacy must be filed and the filing fee paid prior to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2.

