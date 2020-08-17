Several local races for city council and school board have been set. The filing period closed Aug. 11 for candidates interested in getting their names on the ballot for the general election this fall.
In Plymouth, three city council member seats will be up for election. They include Ward 1, currently served by Alise McGregor; Ward 3, served by Jim Davis; and the at-large position served by Jim Willis. Davis, McGregor and Willis have filed for re-election. Milind Sohoni has filed as a candidate for Ward 1 and Paul Hillen has filed as a candidate for the at-large seat.
In Medicine Lake, three city council seats and the position of mayor will be up for election. Those seats are currently held by council members Jack Garberg, Chris Heim and Connie Shaffer and Mayor Scott Marks. Marks has filed for re-election. Heim and Shaffer have also filed for re-election, joining Clint Carlson, Joyce Meyer and Debra Stafne as council member candidates.
In Wayzata, two city council member seats and the position of mayor will be up for election. Those seats are currently held by council members Alex Plechash and Dan Koch and Mayor Ken Willcox. Koch and Plechash have filed for re-election. Also filing as council member candidates are Cathy Iverson and Jeff Parkhill. Johanna McCarthy, a current Wayzata City Council member, will run unopposed as a candidate for mayor.
Current Wayzata Mayor Ken Willcox announced July 21 that he would not be seeking re-election to a fourth term.
According to the city clerk, the council will appoint someone to fill McCarthy’s vacant council seat if she is elected mayor.
Three seats on the Robbbinsdale Area Schools board will be up for election. Those seats are currently held by board members Helen Bassett, Sherry Tyrrell and John Vento. Bassett, Tyrrell and Vento have filed for re-election. Also filing as candidates are ReNae Bowman, Greta Evans-Becker, Brian Hanf, Eric Pone and Stacy Rider.
Four seats on the Osseo Area Schools board will be up for election, after the June 19 resignation of School Board Director Jessica Craig. Thomas Brooks, Bridget Erickson, Vicki Richardson, Khai Vang and Kia Xiong have filed as a candidates for the remaining two years of the term.
The three other Osseo Area Schools board seats up for election are currently held by board members Mike Ostaffe, Heather Douglass and Jackie Mosqueda-Jones. Ostaffe, Douglass and Mosqueda-Jones have filed for re-election. Also filing are Melody Brinkley, Scott Fjellman, Lerea Graham, Tamara Grady, David Hallman, Miamon Queeglay, Joseph Rabaglia and Anthony Starks.
- Compiled by Jason Jenkins
