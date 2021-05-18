Eden Prairie resident will analyze how to improve criminal justice system
Last week, 24 area individuals, including Eden Prairie resident Sandra Gabriela Filardo, were named as recipients of the 2021 Bush Fellowship.
Filardo currently oversees the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office Community Engagement Unit.
For her fellowship, Filardo will assess ways in which the criminal justice system can be improved, how livability crimes can be reexamined to ensure disenfranchised people are not constant victims of their circumstances, and how she can enhance her leadership and policy making skills.
Filardo is described on the Bush Fellow website: “Sandra Gabriela Filardo is a passionate advocate for changing the way the judicial system handles non-violent crimes. She believes the current system creates a revolving door for many who commit crimes because of poverty, addiction and mental health issues.”
Filardo seeks to create a community-based system of “healing and care focused on trauma and recidivism,” the description continues. The Bush Fellow plans to study other jurisdictions’ success in addressing non-violent crimes.
She will also pursue advanced education to develop community-building, critical thinking and problem-solving skills, the release states.
“Becoming a Bush Foundation fellow is a great honor. It’s an opportunity for me to develop my leadership abilities so I can help make our community a better, more equitable place,” Filardo said.
The Bush Fellowship is meant to be an investment in individuals to develop the skills and relationships to drive large-scale change. The Fellowship is distinctive in its flexibility: Fellows define what they need to become more effective and equitable leaders.
The 2021 Fellows are addressing a wide variety of issues in communities around the region. Fellows are chosen by a diverse group of Bush Fellow alumni and community leaders. A total of 538 people applied for the 2021 Bush Fellowship. Through a multi-stage process, applicants share their leadership vision and commitment to building their ability to lead transformative change.
The Bush Foundation will accept applications for the 2022 Bush Fellowship beginning Aug. 10. The Bush Fellowship is open to anyone age 24 years and older who wants to build their capacity to make change happen. Applicants must live in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota or one of the 23 Native nations that share the same geography.
