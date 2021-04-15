Ashley Farrington, principal of Birchview Elementary in the Wayzata School District, was elected by his peers to serve as secretary/treasurer of the Minnesota Elementary School Principals’ Association. He will assume the responsibility July 1 and serve a two-year term.
The association serves more than 800 principals and has represented Minnesota’s principals since 1950.
In his candidate statement, Farrington wrote, “I would like to be an advocate for equity in leadership. I am a firm believer in equity for all and my experiences will help our association move forward. Additionally, I want to advocate for our principals of color and making sure that they are represented in our association. I want to create an affinity space to connect principals of color in our association.”
During the association’s meeting, held virtually, Farrington gave his candidacy speech and addressed equity with members.
“I was hesitant when joining MESPA. Like some of our students of color, I too struggled with being the only one in the room. And for our organization and our kids, this needs to change,” Farrington said. “It will be my number one goal to find ways to support our principals of color and make sure that our space is inclusive of all principals. We all know that representation matters in our schools, and that is no different in our organization. As secretary/treasurer I will bring my equity lens to the team and help our organization move forward in supporting each other as we continue to lead our schools in a time where we all need to lead with equity and humanity. Quite frankly, there is no other way.”
Farrington is wrapping up his first year as an elementary principal at Birchview and was a National Outstanding Assistant Principal from Minnesota by the National Association of Elementary School Principals and MESPA in 2020. He is currently serving the association as president-elect of the west-suburban division.
