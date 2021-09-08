Minnetonka City Manager Geralyn Barone had her final city council meeting Aug. 30 before her retirement. Barone has worked for Minnetonka for 27 years starting with the city in 1994 as assistant city manager and director of administrative services. She was appointed city manager in 2012. Her last day is Friday, Sept. 10 and a farewell gathering is planned for 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 at the Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd. Mayor Brad Wiersum read some of her accomplishments with the city, including being a recipient of the Minnesota Women and City Government Leadership Award in 2019. “Geralyn has left a real footprint in the city of Minnetonka, both from her hard work, but her work to develop culture in our city,” Wiersum said. “She exemplifies great public leadership and Minnetonka is a better place because of her.” Barone reflected on her time in the city and shared what she has loved about Minnetonka and working with the staff and its residents. “Minnetonka is in a strong position. And I have every confidence in and high hopes for your future,” she said.
