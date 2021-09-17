Fare for All will deliver food to participants 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Vista Lutheran Church, 4003 Wooddale Ave. S in St. Louis Park.

Registration is not required.

Fare for All, a nonprofit cooperative with The Food Group, purchases fresh fruits, fresh vegetables and frozen meats in bulk. Anyone interested may participate.

The organization will provide its first meat pack with all Minnesota-raised proteins for $26 this month. The pack includes walleye fillets from the Red Lake Nation Fishery in Redby, wild rice Asiago brats from Big Steer Meats in St. Paul, ground beef from Blooming Prairie Natural Beef, and ground turkey and smoked turkey cubes, if available, from Ferndale Market in Cannon Falls.

Debit, credit and EBT payments are preferred but cash will be accepted.

For additional information, including other locations, visit fareforall.org. Masks are required at locations that have moved indoors.

Load comments