Fare for All, a program of The Food Group, purchases fresh fruits and vegetables and frozen meats in bulk and passes on the savings to anyone who wants to stretch their food budget.

The Eden Prairie Fare For All sale is once a month at Pax Christi on 12100 Pioneer Trail by the lake. The next distribution date will be Wednesday, March 4. There is no need to call or register in advance.

The all frozen contents of the available “brunch” box includes boneless sliced ham, sausage patties, pancakes, thick-cut bacon, turkey breakfast links, turkey breakfast sausage, hashbrowns, shredded cheddar cheese, tri-color pepper mix and spinach.

Fare For All is community-based and community-supported. It is open to everyone, and accepts cash, debit, credit and EBT.

Info: fareforall.org

