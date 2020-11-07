Fare For All is offering holiday packages with turkeys for $30 each, with plans to serve more than 5,000 individuals in the metro area.
The St. Louis Park event will be 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, in the parking lot of Vista Lutheran, 4003 Wooddale Ave. S. Registration is not required.
“This year even though the holidays will be different than any other year, we want to be sure to offer affordable options for everyone to be able to prepare a holiday meal,” said Program Coordinator Lindsey Countryman. “During a year that has been so difficult for so many, we know affordable foods are needed now more than ever.”
The November Holiday Pack this year includes a Jennie-O Turkey, two chicken breasts, pork tenderloin, pork sausage, French-cut green beans and pumpkin pie.
The mission of Fare For All is to make fresh produce and frozen meats more accessible and affordable. Debit, credit and EBT payments are preferred, but cash will be accepted. For the safety of all during COVID-19, sales are being run as drive-through events until further notice.
Info: fareforall.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.