Fare For All is offering holiday packages with turkeys for $30 each, with plans to serve more than 5,000 individuals in the metro area.

The St. Louis Park event will be 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, in the parking lot of Vista Lutheran, 4003 Wooddale Ave. S. Registration is not required.

“This year even though the holidays will be different than any other year, we want to be sure to offer affordable options for everyone to be able to prepare a holiday meal,” said Program Coordinator Lindsey Countryman. “During a year that has been so difficult for so many, we know affordable foods are needed now more than ever.”

The November Holiday Pack this year includes a Jennie-O Turkey, two chicken breasts, pork tenderloin, pork sausage, French-cut green beans and pumpkin pie.

The mission of Fare For All is to make fresh produce and frozen meats more accessible and affordable. Debit, credit and EBT payments are preferred, but cash will be accepted. For the safety of all during COVID-19, sales are being run as drive-through events until further notice.

Info: fareforall.org

