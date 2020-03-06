Fare for All, a food program created to make fresh fruits and vegetables more affordable to Twin Cities families, will offer a $30 brunch box at a distribution this month.
Fare for All, a program of The Food Group, purchases fresh fruits and vegetables and frozen meats in bulk and passes on the savings to anyone who wants to stretch their food budget.
In addition to the usual fresh produce pack, small and large frozen meat packs, all 38 locations in the metro will offer the brunch box in March, including St. Louis Park’s location.
The all-frozen content of the box includes Smithfield boneless sliced ham, Smokey Farms sausage patties, Kodiak pancakes, two packs of Wright thick cut bacon, turkey breakfast links, Butterball turkey breakfast sausage, hash browns, shredded cheddar cheese, a tri-color pepper mix and spinach.
Fare For All accepts cash, debit, credit and EBT. The St. Louis Park Fare For All event is conducted once a month at Vista Lutheran Church, 4003 Wooddale Ave. S. The next distribution date is 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 18. Registration is not required.
For additional information or locations, visit fareforall.org.
