With the holidays just around the corner, Fare for All will be selling Holiday Packs to area residents Nov. 10 and Dec. 8 in St. Louis Park.
The November Holiday Pack ($30) this year includes a Jennie-O Turkey weighing 8-10 pounds, a 2.5-pound garlic pork loin, a 27-ounce pumpkin pie and more.
For the same price, the December Holiday Pack includes a bone-in ham weighing 6-plus pounds, a 2.5-pound boneless rotisserie chicken, a 1.5-pound Hormel pork tenderloin and more.
“Every year we look forward to offering food for the holidays at great prices for our community. In a time when so many families need affordable and healthy food, we want to offer accessible options for everyone to be able to prepare a holiday meal,” said Lindsey Countryman, program coordinator. “This year our goal is to return to as many of our locations as possible while serving folks as safely as we can.”
The Holiday Packs will be available 4- 6 p.m. Nov. 10 and Dec. 8 at Vista Lutheran Church, 4003 Wooddale Ave. S., in St. Louis Park.
There’s no need to call or register in advance. For the safety of all during COVID-19, those picking up packs are asked to wear a mask or face covering – even those who are vaccinated.
See www.fareforall.org for more info and all 30-plus locations.
Fare for All is a community-based and community-supported program of The Food Group, a local nonprofit. The program has been around for over 30 years and is open to all. Debit, credit, cash, or EBT payments accepted.
