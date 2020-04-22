Families with special education students at Hopkins Schools navigate distance learning

Melissa Wilcox is a co-chair for the special education advisory committee for Hopkins Schools. She is the parent of two sons with autism, one in the Hopkins School District and the other at a charter school.
Owen, her younger son, is a fourth-grade student at Gatewood Elementary in Minnetonka. For him, “it’s been a really smooth transition,” Wilcox said, adding “it helps that my son is pretty independent in his work.”
He has autism and some fine motor delays, but academically is above grade level, she said. He doesn’t need academic assistance, she added.
Her son primarily gets support for social skills. “That’s really impossible to do at home,” she said. That is, with the exception of a social skills group organized virtually.
He’s had one group meeting so far, “he really loved that,” she said. A counselor and the school social worker group students together by grades. They have a scheduled time and date when they meet up virtually to interact, play games and keep a social connection, she said.
Her biggest concern is the lack of social connection. “It’s not as engaging as being in a classroom with your peers,” Wilcox said.“We’re at home. It’s just not happening.”
Social workers and special education teachers have been checking in to see how her son is doing, Wilcox said. “They’re doing a great job of reaching out.”
Technological issues have been part of distance learning for Wilcox. She usually works with desktops or tablets, so her son’s school-issued laptop is a new transition, she said. Things don’t always work the way they should. Loading assignments and microphones being disabled are issues she expected.
She has been surprised by how prepared Owen was for this, albeit unintentionally. He is skilled at using the iPad without any help, she said. “He’s just whizzing through it,” she added.
Wilcox works overnight at a battered women’s shelter and her husband works for FedEx, with both of them still going into work. Now, they essentially added another full-time job helping their older son with his schoolwork, she said. Their middle schooler is struggling with distance learning.
After working nights, Wilcox comes home to sleep on the couch outside her middle schooler’s bedroom. She gets up several times to help him with his online work. She had to call in sick to work one night because “I just couldn’t do it anymore.”
Despite the frustrations, Wilcox has been happy with how both schools have handled COVID-19. With no lack of effort, the schools have “been amazing,” she said.
Dana Zuraff’s son, Adam, is a fifth-grade student at Meadowbrook Elementary in Golden Valley.
“It’s been a challenge,” she said about transitioning to distance learning. “I’ve always appreciated teachers but I appreciate them that much more.”
The teachers have been putting a lot of work into posting and being organized. They have also made an effort to connect with her. “I don’t feel like we’re on our own little island,” Zuraff said.
Zuraff’s son has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and has special education teachers who help him with math and writing. He does the math assignments from his teacher, then his teacher will see where he needs help. Then they will post additional work on their page. He ends up doing more work than average students, she said.
Building friendships is also difficult for him. She tries to utilize electronic capabilities, such as having him Facetime with his cousin. She thinks that he misses school, but probably wouldn’t say it, she said. Seeing his friends and having the social aspect is so important for him, she added. But, “he doesn’t get that at home.”
Zuraff also has an eighth-grade student who is very self-directed.
“I can’t even imagine how parents are handling multiple grade school kids,” she said.
She and her husband are working from home. Depending on their schedules “we try to tag team,” she said. She is impressed with how much her son is getting done. That’s happening because she and her husband are on the same page with a clear and defined plan for the day, she said.
Communication with his teachers and special education teachers has been fluid. She’s always communicated with them via email. Now, she might send them an email saying “hey, today we’re not going to look at math. This is what we’re going to do,” she said.
There isn’t enough time in the day to do it all, Zuraff said, adding her son doesn’t get everything done, but does finish a majority of the work. He probably gets more things done now because there is one-on-one time throughout the whole day, she said.
For Zuraff, the biggest challenge is feeling overwhelmed. There are so many pages to go to with different tabs and things to do, she said. She has access to her son’s iPad so she’ll go in ahead of time to devise a plan for the day. Zuraff is sure she’s not the only one feeling overwhelmed.
“I don’t think that is specific to special ed,” she said.
For students receiving special services, the Hopkins district considers the individual needs to determine what their distance service plan will look like, according to Fhonda Contreras, the director of special services for the district. With some parents still working “we also want to be sensitive to the needs of the family and what they can handle at home,” she said.
Communication between the individual education plan teams and families is “the key to find the right balance of what support looks like from home and from the school,” she said adding that it looks different for each family.
For students on such plans, the case manager and team are “the first tier of support,” Contreras said. Hopkins Schools created a website called “The Loop” for providing resources and connecting families to support for basic needs. It also established an outreach task force.
School officials are assessing barriers that interfere with distance learning and will provide support, Contreras said, adding some barriers they have identified include mental health, food and internet needs.
Hopkins Schools are in the beginning steps of distance learning “so we are still very much trying to launch distance learning plans, reflect and adjust as we go,” she said. The district is sending out a survey to see what is and isn’t working.
Students are adjusting to new school schedules for distance learning and new family schedules, Contreras said. “It will take time.”
