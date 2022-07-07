The Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard march through Wayzata’s Depot Park during the Fourth of July Revolutionary Flying Pancake Breakfast. Returning for its 16th year, the lakeside celebration was again hosted by the Lake Minnetonka Society of the Children of the American Revolution.(Submitted photo)
Angus Muldoon, president of the Lake Minnetonka Society of the Children of the American Revolution, and Katherine Ahlquist, vice president of the group, lead a program thanking U.S. veterans and active duty service members during the Fourth of July Revolutionary Flying Pancake Breakfast.(Submitted photo)
For the “flying” part of the Fourth of July Revolutionary Flying Pancake Breakfast, hungry guests of all ages were invited to use their plates to catch airborne pancakes flung by cooks stationed behind the griddle at Depot Park in Wayzata.(Submitted photo)
The 7th Pennsylvania Regiment of Revolutionary actors, the Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard and the Daughters of the American Revolution returned to Depot Park July 4 to join the annual celebration in Wayzata.(Submitted photo)
The Fourth of July Revolutionary Flying Pancake Breakfast, held each year at Wayzata’s Depot Park, is a service project by the young members of the Lake Minnetonka Children of the American Revolution that presents an educational, historical and fun way to honor veterans.(Submitted photo)
